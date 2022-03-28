Japanese Emperor Naruhito receives credentials from U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel at the State Room of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Friday. (Photo courtesy of Imperial Household Agency)

TOKYO — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel presented his credential to Emperor Naruhito on March 25 at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Emanuel, known for his close ties to President Joe Biden, had already met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and other Cabinet ministers.

“Today I had the distinct honor and privilege of presenting my credentials to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, officially appointing me as U.S. ambassador to Japan,” Emanuel said in a statement. “I am proud and humbled at the manifest trust and confidence that the United States and Japan have placed in me.

“To all of the American citizens visiting and living in Japan; to our military service members and their families stationed in Japan; and to the team of American and Japanese professionals at the U.S. Embassy and our five consulates working to strengthen ties between our two countries, I am committed to working for you and alongside you.

“As I explained during my confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate, I firmly believe that what we build in partnership with Japan over the next three years will determine our posture over the next 30 years in the Indo-Pacific region. Together, the United States and Japan will ensure our mutual defense, we will create opportunity for our people, and we will stand up for our shared values.”

The post of ambassador had been vacant since William Hagerty, President Donald Trump’s appointee, stepped down to run for Senate in July 2019.

Emanuel was chief of staff to President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2010, and served as mayor of Chicago for two terms from 2011 to 2019.