From left: Jason Petty, Mark Yamashita, William Ching, Connor Ikeda, Devin Chaichan, Roman Avramets and Tatum Shimazaki.

We’re back! After a long two-year hiatus, Boy Scout Troop 719 is back with our annual pancake breakfast on Sunday, April 24, from 7 to 11 a.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena, this time working alongside our sister BSA Troop 310G. Contactless drive-thru pickup only, no eating onsite. Order online, no walk-ups on day of event. Direct donations to either T719 or T310G can also be made on the website from March 23 to April 14: https://givebutter.com/t719pancakes2022 Troops 719 and 310G thank you and our community for the many years of support.