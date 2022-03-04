SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 6, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Richard Lui joins us again to talk about a new venture – “Sky Blossom,” a film about the millions of children and young adults taking care of a family member living with a disability.

Dr. Robyn Rodriguez returns to the show to talk about her new book, “Contemporary Asian American Activism.” We catch up with the author and educator about writing the book with her former professor and how the current Stop AAPI Hate efforts build on the work of previous generations of Asian American activists.

Plus a performance by San Jose Taiko.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).