SAN JOSE — This Sunday, March 27, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

The Academy Awards are upon us and “Asian Pacific America” is proud to have Jessica Kingdon (pictured) join us to talk about her Oscar-nominated documentary, “Ascension.” The unique documentary highlights the Chinese dream and how it’s similar to the American dream.

Bay Area theater director Jeffrey Lo (pictured) returns to the show to talk about “Vietgone” – a story with hip-hop, Vietnamese refugees, and humor now playing at City Lights Theater in San Jose.

Plus a performance by Tracy Cruz.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).