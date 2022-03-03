TORRANCE — Local students in grades 5-12 will gather at El Camino College on Saturday, March 12, for the 2022 Onizuka Space Science Day.

This year’s featured speaker will be NASA astronaut Michael R. Barratt, M.D., who participated in multiple spaceflights from 2009-2011. His final mission on the space shuttle Discovery logged over 5.3 million miles in 307 hours, and encompassed 202 orbits around the Earth.

Ellison Onizuka (1946-1986)

The event will also feature classroom presentations, hands-on experiments, and demonstrations led by El Camino College professors and students as well as guests from Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the U.S. Space Force, and the Columbia Memorial Space Center.

The Ellison S. Onizuka Memorial Committee (https://onizukamemorial.org/), El Camino College, and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. sponsor this free, hands-on event. This year marks the 36th anniversary of the space shuttle Challenger accident that took the lives of the seven crew members, including Ellison Onizuka. This annual event honors Onizuka’s memory and is dedicated to his dream of inspiring the youth of America to strive for and achieve their career goals.

When: Saturday, March 12, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (rain or shine)

Where: Marsee Auditorium at El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90506

For more information and to register, go to: https://www.elcamino.edu/academics/divisions/natural-sciences/onizuka-space-day/index.aspx

Upon entry on campus, visitors are required to first check in with a COVID-19 campus entry kiosk to obtain a pre-screening wristband prior to entering campus buildings. This pre-screening process can take up to 10 minutes.