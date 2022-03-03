The Greater Los Angeles JACL Chapter will present “Furusato: The Lost Village of Terminal Island,” a virtual program, on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m.

The 42-minute film will be screened with a panel of Terminal Island residents and descendants to follow. The moderator is Mitchell Matsumura, GLA JACL co-president.



A little-known corner in the Port of Los Angeles was once home to nearly 3,000 Japanese immigrants and their families. These pioneers of the fishing industry prospered for decades until 1941, when World War II triggered the tragic end to their tight-knit village.

“Furusato: The Lost Village of Terminal Island” (2007), narrated by ABC7 sports anchor Rob Fukuzaki and directed by David Metzler, is the story of this unique place as told by its original inhabitants, the American-born Nisei who spent their childhood there. From its formation nearly 100 years ago to the ongoing struggle to keep the community alive, these Nisei will always consider Terminal Island their furusato – home sweet home.



For a Zoom link to the program and more information, email Louise at LSakamoto@sbcglobal.net.