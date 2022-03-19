A private graveside funeral service for Yaeko Hisayasu, 91-year-old, Hiroshima, Japan-born Issei who passed away on February 10, 2022, was held on March 16, 2022, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Gregory Gibbs of Pasadena Buddhist Temple officiating.

She is predeceased by her husband, Bruce Hisayasu; and is survived by her children, Toru (Diane) and Makoto Hisayasu, Dawn (Dr. Wesley) Naritoku; grandchildren, Keri (Tom) Webb, Staci (Jeff) Born, Jonathan and Alyssa Naritoku; great-grandson, Dylan Born; brother-in-law, Etsuo Hisayasu of Japan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

