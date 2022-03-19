Yuriko Honda, a 96-year-old, Hilo, Hawaii-born, resident of Los Angeles, passed away on March 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Hisao Howard Honda; she is survived by her sons, Lane (Rebecca) Honda of Phoenix, Ariz., and Glen (Luisa) Honda; granddaughters, Alexis (Patrick) Martin and Erin (John) Chadburn, both of Seattle; grandsons, Adam Honda of Seattle and Steven (Danielle) Honda of Phoenix; and great-grandson, Paxton Martin of Seattle.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441