Mr. Adam Wing-Tak Djou, 57-year-old, Hong Kong, China-born resident of San Marino, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2022.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Tomiko Yasuda; daughter, Reilley Wei-Ling Djou; father, Sih-Liang Djou; mother, Lucy Djou; brother, Ben (Amy) Djou, and nephews, Brandon, Tyler, and Ethan Djou.

Private memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary at 707 E. Temple Ave., Los Angeles, Calif.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441