Alyce Asako Morinaka, 103-year-old Nisei born in Ovid, Colorado and resident of Spring Valley, California, peacefully passed away of natural causes at her home on April 10, 2022. She is survived by sons, Barry (Mae) and Ronald Morinaka; grandchildren, Brandon (Natalie) Morinaka and Erin (Brian) Soohoo; great-grandchildren, Avery, Owen and Violet; sisters, Helen Takahashi and Irene Tomoi; and is also survived by other nieces, nephews, and relatives.

Limited services will be held April 30, 2022, at 11 a.m., Buddhist Temple of San Diego.