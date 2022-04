A private funeral service for Barbara Toshiko Matsuno, 90-year-old, Olympia, Wash.-born Nisei, who passed away on April 6, 2022, in Los Angeles, was held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at L.A. Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond Matsuno; and sister, Terry (Toshio) Tanimoto; and survived by her children, Lori (Rich Forgey) Matsuno and Craig (Lynne) Matsuno; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

