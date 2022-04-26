Private funeral services for the late Irene Aiko Sumi, 67-year-old, Los Angeles-born resident of Rosemead, who passed away on April 16, 2022, were held on April 25 at Fukui Mortuary, officiated by Bishop Emeritus Taisen Miyata of Koyasan Buddhist Temple.

Irene is survived by brother, Fred (Valerie) Sumi; sister, Janet (Charles) Mori; nephews, Curtis Mori and Ryan Sumi; nieces, Tritia (Gregory) Doi and Tiffany (Neil) Sakatani; great-nephews, Ethan Doi and Zachary Doi; great-nieces, Kylie Sakatani, Allie Sakatani and Lanie Sakatani. She is also survived by aunt, Yoko Murakami, many cousins, and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441