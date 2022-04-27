CUPERTINO — The 38th annual Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 21121 Stevens Creek Blvd.
Indoor events at Quinlan Center and Senior Center. Free admission and free parking at De Anza College.
Arts and crafts vendors — jewelry, clothing, home décor, Japanese gifts
Japanese cultural exhibits — ikebana, swords, bonsai, suiseki, koi
Delicious Japanese food — sushi, teriyaki chicken, takoyaki, gyoza, beer, sake
Live entertainment — taiko drums, dancing, martial arts, musical groups
Children’s activities and play area — petting zoo, pony rides, fun activities
Japanese cultural demonstrations — tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, soroban
Proceeds benefit the Cupertino-Toyokawa Sister Cities Program.
For more information, visit: www.CupertinoCBF.org