Aikido Silicon Valley at the 2014 Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival.

CUPERTINO — The 38th annual Cupertino Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park, 21121 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Indoor events at Quinlan Center and Senior Center. Free admission and free parking at De Anza College.

Arts and crafts vendors — jewelry, clothing, home décor, Japanese gifts

Japanese cultural exhibits — ikebana, swords, bonsai, suiseki, koi

Delicious Japanese food — sushi, teriyaki chicken, takoyaki, gyoza, beer, sake

Live entertainment — taiko drums, dancing, martial arts, musical groups

Children’s activities and play area — petting zoo, pony rides, fun activities

Japanese cultural demonstrations — tea ceremony, origami, calligraphy, soroban

Proceeds benefit the Cupertino-Toyokawa Sister Cities Program.

For more information, visit: www.CupertinoCBF.org