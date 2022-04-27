Rep. Doris Matsui speaks at launch of Hanami Line.

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Tree Foundation, in partnership with the City of Sacramento, the State of California, and a host of business and private partners, is bringing to Sacramento an iconic cherry blossom park — called the Hanami Line — a mix of nature, art, and culture in a beautiful waterfront space.

Located along the Sacramento River at Robert T. Matsui Waterfront Park, this space is a perfect location for a park to host annual cherry blossom festivals, drawing visitors and providing a year-round gathering place for local residents to enjoy.

The future Hanami Line will combine Sacramento’s love of trees with the rich cultural heritage of this region and a view of the Sacramento River. The Hanami Line is projected to open in 2023.

On April 14, local dignitaries and representatives from the Sacramento Tree Foundation shared renderings and other details about the cherry blossom park and explained how the public can be involved in making the park a reality.

Sacramento’s Hanami Line will be located along the waterfront within walking distance from Old Sacramento, the SMUD Museum of Science and Curiosity, and future Railyards developments.

Speakers at Robert T. Matsui Waterfront Park, named after the late congressman, included Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento), who was elected to replace her husband in 2005 and has served ever since; Consul General of Japan Hiroshi Kawamura; Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg; Julie Teel of Raley’s Family of Fine Stores, capital campaign chair; and Lon Hatamiya of The Hatamiya Group, campaign volunteer.

“The Hanami Line will be a bridge to the past, present, and future of Sacramento,” said Matsui. “This path will connect us to Old Sacramento, will run into the new I Street Bridge, will be steps from the Railyards and will share space with the already beloved MOSAC.

“It will provide shade and healthier air for our community — and will soon be filled with beautiful cherry blossoms, families having picnics, and wonderful works of public art.

Most importantly, the Hanami Line will create a bridge to our Japanese American community — revitalizing centuries of rich history and honoring those who came before us.

“This is who we are as Sacramentans. We are enormously proud of our history, and we use that as a foundation to innovate and move forward.”

The Sacramento Tree Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to growing livable and lovable communities through stewardship of the urban forest. Since 1982, it has partnered with community members to plant and tend over 1.5 million trees, cultivating beautiful green spaces that nurture health and uplift spirits.