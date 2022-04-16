A Celebration of Life service for the late Ernest G. Kawai, 75-year-old, California-born resident of Upland, who passed away on March 31, 2022, will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Baptist Church of Los Angeles at 1255 San Gabriel Blvd., Rosemead, CA 91770.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandi Kawai; daughter, Julie Kawai; brothers, Glen (Geri), Reid (Cathy), Ted (Linda), and Bill (Martha) Kawai; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441