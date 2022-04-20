As Hailey Yoshida’s spectacular high school career draws to a close, she is eyeing the next big step.

The Alhambra High senior was joined by her family for Senior Day on April 14, as the Moors finished out their home schedule. The whole family was there for the celebration – parents Stacy and Ross, and sisters Catelyn and Chelsie.

Going into play this week, Hailey was leading Alhambra with a .604 batting average, 29 hits, five home runs and a .648 on-base percentage. In the circle, she has struck out 121 opposing batters and boasts a 2.14 earned run average. Her highlights over the last four years include 17 stikeouts in a game, hitting two home runs in one contest, and tossing a perfect game her freshman year.

Hailey’s next big adventure begins this fall, when she will study and play softball at Hawaii Pacific University.

Photo courtesy Stacy Matsui Yoshida