The Grateful Crane singers

SACRAMENTO — The Los Angeles-based Grateful Crane Ensemble will return to Sacramento to present free shows on Saturday, April 23, and Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. at Benvenuti Performing Arts Center, 4600 Blackrock Dr.

The show was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Misora Hibari

The program is a fond look back at the life and career of legendary singer, actress and entertainer Misora Hibari. Featuring “Hibari-chan’s” greatest hits such as “Tokyo Kid,” “Yawara” and “Kawa no Nagare no You ni,” the show will not only celebrate her amazing talent, but will also pay tribute to how she provided so much joy, strength and encouragement to Japanese and Japanese Americans as they rebuilt their lives after Word War II.

Featuring Haruye Ioka, Keiko Kawashima, Merv Maruyama and Helen Ota. Musicians: Lisa Joe, piano; Michael Murata, keyboard; Danny Yamamoto, drums and Japanese percussion.

The Misora Hibari performances have been generously underwritten by the Nisei Appreciation Alliance, a group of anonymous Nisei, Sansei, and other supporters of the arts, who are grateful and thankful for the courage, sacrifice, and legacy of the elders. These musical performances honor them. The alliance presents these shows not for public recognition, but to give back to the Nikkei community with thanks and gratitude.

Doors open at 1 p.m. Tickets are required for admission. Open seating. While there is no longer a mask mandate in Sacramento County, all attendees are asked to wear a mask while inside the theater in order to be respectful of elders and those who are immuno-compromised.

There will be limited parking slots for ADA/disabled, and a drop-off location near the theater entrance. General parking is available around the theater and the administrative offices to the Natomas Charter School.

Make reservations here.

For more information, email gratefulcrane4@gmail.com.