A private memorial service for the late Garry Tsuruo Hankawa, 75-year-old, California-born, resident of Los Angeles, who passed away on March 29, 2020, were held privately on Saturday, April 2, at Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple in Los Angeles.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Janice (Wadamoto) Hankawa; daughters, Jill (Arvin) Gungap, Lynne (Joe) Lasecki, and Ann (Ricky) Kotani; grandchildren, Justin, Brandon and Ryan Gungap, Kaylee and Cody Lasecki, and Henry and Maia Kotani; brother, Kenneth (Christine) Hankawa and family; and brother-in-law, Wayne Wadamoto.

