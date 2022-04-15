SAN JOSE — A Zoom presentation on “Tule Lake Stockade Diary” by Tatsuo Ryusei Inouye will be presented by the Japanese American Museum of San Jose on Saturday, April 16, from 3 to 4 p.m.

The book is a diary written during the brutal time the author spent in the stockade at Tule Lake Segregation Center in Northern California during World War II.

Featured speakers:

• Kyoko Oda, of the Tuna Canyon Detention Station Coalition, daughter of Inouye, who will discuss the family’s history.

• Barbara Takei of the Tule Lake Committee, who will speak about the events that led up to the stockades, a prison within a prison.

• Hiroshi Shimizu of the Tule Lake Committee, speaking about demystifying the notion that anyone who was at Tule Lake was a “troublemaker.”

• Masumi Izumi, professor of North American studies in the Faculty of Global and Regional Studies at Doshisha University in Kyoto, who helped to translate the diary from Japanese to English.

Adena Ishiii will serve as moderator.

To register: https://bit.ly/3wDymzE

For more information and to order the book: www.tulelakestockadediary.com