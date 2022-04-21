Keiro has announced that it will virtually present the second annual Alzheimer’s Conference in partnership with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This free event will be offered in both English and Japanese.

The conference will bring together expert speakers to educate the community on Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders with topics including how to become a “dementia friend” and practical tips for caregivers. Resources from Alzheimer’s Los Angeles and Keiro will be shared throughout the conference.

“Experiencing a loved one go through memory loss is a challenge, physically and emotionally. Keiro is continuously looking for new ways to equip our community with tools to properly approach Alzheimer’s disease and dementia,” said Gene S. Kanamori, president and CEO of Keiro. “We look forward to sharing these invaluable resources as we offer the program in English and in-language with interpretation available for the Japanese-speaking audience. Keiro is excited to partner with Alzheimer’s Los Angeles to host this event a second time.”

“Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is pleased to partner once again with Keiro to present an educational event focused on the important issues of Alzheimer’s disease and its care,” says Heather Cooper Ortner, the organization’s president and CEO. “Los Angeles County has over 177,000 residents living with Alzheimer’s or a related condition. Yet, this common disease is often misunderstood. We hope the event being sponsored by our two organizations will help dispel myths about these conditions and provide strategies to help families cope.”

The event will feature two presentations followed by a Q&A session:

“Dementia Friends” presented by Kelly Takasu, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

“Managing Behavioral Challenges in People with Dementia” presented by Dr. Linda Ercoli, UCLA Semel Institute

Registration is now open and is required to participate in the virtual Alzheimer’s Conference. Register on the Keiro website at http://keiro.org/alzheimers-conference. For any questions, email programs@keiro.org. Registration closes Friday, June 10.