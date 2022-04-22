SAN JOSE — The 2022 Nikkei Matsuri, a festival celebrating Japanese American culture, will be held in San Jose Japantown on Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature artisans, exhibits, food and performances on three stages.

Free supervised parking at 71 West Hedding Street in the Santa Clara County Employees Parking Lot.

The entertainment schedule is as follows:

5th and Jackson

10 a.m.: Festival begins

10:15-10:45 a.m.: San Jose Taiko procession

12:45-1 p.m.: Genki Crew flash mob

1-1:45 p.m.: Interactive taiko station by San Jose Taiko

2:45-3 p.m.: The Get Down

Boom Box Station

11:15 a.m.-12 p.m.: The Sound Project

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Ikumi Band

2=3 p.m.: Rodney Takahashi Ukulele

3:15-4 p.m.: Tomodachi’s Band

Main Stage

10-10:45 a.m.: Genki Crew Dance School

10:45-11:30 a.m.: Opening ceremony; Yu-Ai Kai Run awards

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Wesley Ukulele Band

12:45-1:30 p.m.: KT Sunshine Band

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Uzumaru Yosakoi Dance

2:30-2:45 p.m.: Warrior Project and Sharkie

3-3:45 p.m.: San Jose Chidori Band

4-4:45 p.m.: San Jose Taiko

Indoor Stage

10:30-11:15 a.m.: Nishikawa Ryu Nihon Buyo Japanese Classical Dance

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Northern California Naginata Federation Japanese weapon demonstration

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Chikushi Kai Koto

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Shotokan Karate demonstration

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Sakura-Ren Awa Odori Dance Group

3:30-4:15 p.m.: Judo demonstration

Food booths will be operated by Boy Scout Troop 611, Dipsomania, Eat on Monday, Hapa Musubi, Japantown Lions Club Foundation, Poke Braddahs, San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin Youth Department, San Jose Betsuin Japanese Language School, Scratch Cookery Inc. and Wesley United Methodist Church.

History of Nikkei Matsuri

Since 1978, the Nikkei Matsuri has showcased the contributions and cultural achievements of the Japanese American community. The festival’s origin began with the City of San Jose’s 1977 Bicentennial Celebration, Issei Legacy, which was an event that coordinated over 30 Japanese American cultural groups and associations. This network of organizations and volunteers established the framework for festivals to come.

For the past 45 years, the all-volunteer Nikkei Matsuri Committee has worked “to share and preserve the culture and heritage of the Japanese American traditions through the presentation of food, arts and crafts, performing arts, demonstrations and cultural exhibits in the heart of historic San Jose Japantown.”

The Nikkei Matsuri has played host to delegations from San Jose’s sister city of Okayama, welcomed state and local dignitaries, enjoyed visits from the Northern California Cherry Blossom Court, and hosted Japanese national cultural groups.

Nikkei Matsuri has a proud history with tens of thousands of attendees joining in the festivities. Organizers look forward to continued growth as the next generations participate and preserve the contributions of the Japanese American community.

For more information, visit: https://nikkeimatsuri.org/