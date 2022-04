Kenneth Isami Watanabe, 84, of Sterling, Virginia passed away on April 13 surrounded by family. A graduate of Garfield High School, he was born and raised in Los Angeles, where he worked and raised a family. He is predeceased by his parents, George and Amy Watanabe; his wife, Helena; and a grandson, Luke.

Ken is survived by his sons, Chris (Lauryn) and Jeff (Jennifer); and four grandchildren, Amanda, Nathan, Lena, and Lainey.

A private memorial service is planned to occur at a later date.