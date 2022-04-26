Katsuko Tanaka, a longtime resident of Camarillo, Calif., was born on April 1, 1929, in Venice, Calif. She passed away peacefully at her home at Nikkei Senior Gardens in Arleta, Calif., on April 5, 2022, at the age of 93.

Katsuko was preceded in death by her husband, Minoru (2012); and her son, Steven (2021). She is survived by her son, Kenneth Tanaka (Debbie); and daughters, Suzanne Chinn (Paul) and Diane Takahashi (Kohei); grandchildren, Rick Tanaka (Pam), Somer Manner, Alex, Katie, Courtney Takahashi, Kenny Tanaka; and great-grandchildren, Charisma and Keen Tanaka.

Katsuko was preceded in death by her parents, Heizaburo and Kohashi Tanaka; brother, Hirao Tanaka; and sisters, Nobuko Furukawa, Isoko Kunisaki and Hisako Masamoto. She is survived by her brother, Yoneo Tanaka; and sister-in-law, Chieko Tanaka.

A private family service was held in the “Chapel in the Garden” at Fukui Mortuary on April 16, 2022.

