Gardena city officials (from left) City Manager Clint Osorio, Mayor Pro Tem Rodney Tanaka, Mayor Tasha Cerda, Councilmember Art Kaskanian, Councilmember Mark Henderson and City Clerk Mina Semenza break ground April 7 on the new GardenaCommunity AquaticandSenior Center. Funding for the project includes $8.5 million from Proposition 68, $1 million in federal funding and Measure G, passed by Gardena voters in 2020. The center, set to open in 2024, will feature an eight-lane pool, bleacher seats, outdoor exercise area, picnic area, senior daycare and kitchen. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)