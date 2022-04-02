February 22, 1956 – March 8, 2022

A private memorial service for the late Marion Setsuko Hara, 66-year-old, Dinuba, Calif.-born, resident of Lakewood, who passed away on March 8, 2022, after a long battle with cancer, was held on Friday, April 1, at Fukui Mortuary in Los Angeles. Predeceased by her mother, Mary Takemoto Kitauchi; she is survived by her husband, Yuji Hara; son, Bryan T. Hara; father, Shigenori Kitauchi; siblings, Jim (Leslie) Kitauchi, Helen Hirabayashi and Kay Kitauchi; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

