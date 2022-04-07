From left: Brian Terao, scoutmaster for Troop 242; James Nakamura, VFW Post 3670 commander; Ken Hayashi, VFW Post 3670 member and VMCA president; Nathan Mayeda, VFW Post 3670’s Scout of the Year awardee; Lisa Mayeda; Lt. Col. Chris Mayeda; and Col. Tim Yoshinaga, VFW Post 3670 member.

Kazuo Masuda VFW Post 3670 recently selected Nathan Mayeda from Boy Scout Troop 242 as their 2022 Scout of the Year and honored him at the Troop 242 semi-annual awards ceremony.

Nathan Mayeda

VFW members presenting the award included Post Commander James Nakamura, former Eagle Scout Ken Hayashi, and member Tim Yoshinaga.

Nathan joined scouting in 2016 and received the rank of Eagle Scout in early December 2021. He is currently serving in the troop’s highest position as senior patrol leader. Nathan achieved an astounding 31 merit badges and served with the successful Terasaki Budokan project in Downtown Los Angeles for his Eagle Scout project.

Among Nathan’s impressive service activities are multiple Eagle projects at local elementary schools providing mentorship for tomorrow’s future leaders.

Nathan is currently an honor student at the Wiseburn-Da Vinci School in El Segundo and is participating in the Northrop Grumman internship program. He is a member of the high school’s varsity basketball team and is the Y26 team captain in the Yonsei Basketball league.

Nathan is the son of Lisa Mayeda and retired Air Force veteran Lt. Col. Chris Mayeda.

Boy Scout Troop 242 is led by Troop Master Brian Terao and is based in Torrance and chartered by Christ the King Lutheran Church. Troop 242 has been active in the community for over 50 years.