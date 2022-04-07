April 4, 1933 – February 4, 2020

On Sumi’s birthday, the family would like to recognize and celebrate her life.

Sumiko (known as Sumi) passed away peacefully at the age of 86 in San Jose, Calif.

She was the eldest of three children born to Kumao and Sachi Koketsu.

A graduate of UCLA, Sumi lived most of her life in Los Angeles, prior to moving to San Jose. She served as a beloved teacher and librarian for over 20 years at Valerio Street Elementary School. Sumi was an active member of the West Valley United Methodist Church and held various Board positions with her local JACL chapter. Sumi loved to travel, and her passion took her all over the world.

Sumi is survived by her son, Alan; her daughter, Dena; her brother, Masao; her sister, Ayako; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of koden or flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.