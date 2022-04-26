Basketball was definitely a hot ticket this season at the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, as both the girls’ and boys’ teams advanced into the CIF State tournament, after the boys won the L.A. City Section Div. II championship.

Junior co-captain Kenna McConnachie (above) was named to the CIF L.A. City Section All-City Open Div. 1st team, and earned All-Western League 1st team honors. Her LACES teammates include co-captain Maya Sano, Moka Tsukino, Haley Kaneshiro, Katie Chiba and Kailyn Yoshimi.

On the boys’ side, LACES senior Cody Yamaki (below) was named the CIF L.A. City Section Div. II player of the year, as well as being named to the All-Western League 1st team. The gentlemen Unicorns captured the City Section Div. II title with a win over Van Nuys.