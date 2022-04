Memorial services will be held for the late Rev. Nobuo Ichihara, 88-year-old, Emeritus of the Pacific Coast Japanese Free Methodist Conference of North America, and the late Mrs. Rowena Ichihara, 100-years-old.

A combined service will be held at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church, 1201 South San Gabriel Blvd., San Gabriel, CA 91776, on Saturday, April 9, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please keep the family and friends in your prayers.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441