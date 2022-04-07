Participants in the SAIGU Campaign press conference on April 5 at Los Angeles City Hall. (Courtesy Hyepin Im)

RAFU WIRE AND STAFF REPORTS

The SAIGU Campaign, which commemorates the 30th anniversary of the 1992 L.A. Riots, was launched by city and law enforcement officials and faith and community leaders on April 5 at City Hall.

April 29, known in Korean as “Saigu,” will mark 30 years since the city erupted in violence following the acquittal of four LAPD officers members on charges of using excessive force in the videotaped beating and arrest of Black motorist Rodney King.

“SAIGU” has been repurposed by the campaign to stand for “Serve, Advocate, Inspire, Give and Unite.”

Speakers at the press conference included Mayor Eric Garcetti; City Councilmembers John Lee, Mitch O’Farrell, Paul Koretz, Kevin de León, Nithya Raman and Monica Rodriguez; and Faith and Community Empowerment (FACE) President and CEO Hyepin Im.

“A united L.A. is a stronger L.A.,” Garcetti said on Twitter.

FACE, which also launched the SAIGU Campaign in 2012 and 2017 to commemorate the 20th and 25th anniversaries, said in a statement: “Thirty years ago, the violence of Los Angeles Riots erupted as a result of failure of government, law enforcement, and even the media to act responsibly. Communities were pitted against one another, destroying lives, communities and livelihoods. 53 lives were lost, 2,000 businesses destroyed, and over a billion dollars in property damage was incurred.

“For the Korean community, who incurred almost 50 percent of the billion dollars of property damage, they witnessed the fragility of the American dream as their life’s savings and dream were burned and destroyed in the ashes without political or police protection.

“In response, FACE launched the SAIGU campaign in 2012 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Los Angeles Riots to build bridges of understanding and to combat myths that keep communities divided. Since its launch we have commemorated the 20th and 25th anniversary of the L.A. Riots …

“FACE is pleased to kick off our SAIGU 30 Campaign to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the L.A. Riots this year. As with the 20th and 25th, we will be hosting a series of events and we invite you to join us for our campaign.”

The campaign will close with a commemoration service on Friday, April 29, at the Tapestry L.A. Church, 1521 S Hill St., which Im said is expected to draw hundreds of people. Registration and reception at 6 p.m., program at 7 p.m. To RSVP, go to: https://bit.ly/3NOXERM.

For more information on the campaign, go to: https://www.facela.org/saigu