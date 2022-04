May 11, 1926 – April 11, 2022

Satsuki M. Kaku, 95-year-old, Los Angeles-born, resident of Brea, peacefully passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living Brea on April 11. She is survived by her loving family: nephew, Howard (Shigeko) Miyamoto; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral and interment service were held at Evergreen Cemetery, with Reverend Hibiki Murakami of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

