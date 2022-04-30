Funeral services for Bernice Michiko Nakadaira, 85-year-old Los Angeles-born resident of Monterey Park who passed away on April 2, 2022, at Placentia-Linda Hospital, will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, Rolling Hills Estates, under the direction of Fukui Mortuary.

She is predeceased by her husband, Arthur Tadashi Nakadaira; her brother, Willam Yoshio Ishibashi; and her siblings-in-law, Ayako Kido, Masaru Nakadaira, Hiromu Nakadaira, and Toshiye Maeda.

The deceased is survived by her loving daughters, Cindy Nakadaira and Wendy (Scot) Harakuni; her granddaughters, Paige and Allie Harakuni; her sister-in-law, Emiko Ishibashi; her brother, Shigeo (Eiko) Ishibashi; her sister, Chico (Richard) Murakami; her sisters-in-law, Rosie Nakadaira, Yoshiko Tsujimoto, Miyeko Sasaki; and her many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

