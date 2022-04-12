RAFU STAFF REPORT

Elected officials, education leaders, community organizations, and a college employees’ union have lined up in support of candidate Kelsey Iino, who is seeking an appointment to the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees.

Kelsey Iino

The seat was vacated recently by Mike Fong, who won a special election to the California State Assembly in February.

“I started this LACCD trustee journey five years ago, and to have it all come together like this now with such support…I am forever grateful,” said Iino in reacting to the growing list of endorsements.

Iino pledged to “do solid and significant work” if appointed.

Former LACCD trustees Mike Eng and Warren Furutani have announced their support, as have three Asian Americans representing Southern California in the U.S. House of Representatives, Judy Chu, Ted Lieu, and Mark Takano.

Supporters also include State Assemblymembers Al Muratsuchi and Miguel Santiago; former Assemblymember George Nakano; Alhambra Mayor Jeff Maloney; Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo; State Treasurer Fiona Ma; former State Controller and Treasurer John Chiang; Alhambra Unified School District Vice President Kaysa Moreno; El Monte Union High School Ditrict Trustee Florencio Briones; El Camino College Trustees Nilo Vega Michelin, Trisha Murakawa, and Cliff Numark.

Dr. Gay Yuen, Cal State Los Angeles professor emerita, and Donald Hata, Cal State Dominguez Hills professor emeritus, have added their support along with Jeff Freitas, president, CFT union of educators and classified employees, El Camino Classified Employees; Thomas Wong of the San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District board; and MANA, a group serving El Camino Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students.