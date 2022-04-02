Taiko performance at 2019 Torrance Cherry Blossom Cultural Fetival. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

TORRANCE — The Torrance Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival, which was canceled due the pandemic two years in a row, will return on Sunday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Torrance’s Columbia Park, 4045 190th St. (at Prairie Avenue).

The free event will include pan-Asian performances, an array of crafts by local artisans, a variety of tasty cuisine, and more.

“The trees have bloomed already but the excitement to get together with frends and family remains,” organizers said.

Presented by the City of Torrance Community Services Department. Event sponsors include City of Torrance, Soka Gakkai International, Torrance Sister City Association, North Torrance Home Owners’ Association, and Torrance Craftsmen’s Guild.

For more information, visit: www.facebook.com/TorranceCherryBlossom