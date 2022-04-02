SAN JOSE — This Sunday, April 3, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

Bestselling author Kelly Yang (pictured) joins us to talk about her new book, “New from Here.” The sweet and hilarious story celebrates the strength of kids during the pandemic.

The Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival returns in person for the first time in two years! Hear about everything you can expect to see on April 9-10 and 16-17 in San Francisco Japantown.

Award-winning author and journalist Vanessa Hua (pictured) joins us to talk about her upcoming book, “Forbidden City.” Hear about how the story was inspired by her years of reporting in China and the curiosity sparked by a photo of China’s former leader.

Plus a performance by Tenelle.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV Comcast 186.