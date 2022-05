Ann “Bunny” Yuko Elizabeth Valles (Fujita) was born October 12, 1939, and peacefully passed away in her home in Pico Rivera, Calif. surrounded by family and friends on November 12, 2021. She is survived by her children, Miko, David, Suzanne, and John; her sisters, Mary Kosako, Pat Yajima, Penny Fujita, Joan Fujita; and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of many years, Gilbert Valles.

Memorial services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church (Maryknoll) in Little Tokyo on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m.