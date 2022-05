Mrs. Crystelle S. Nosaka, Kauai, Hawaii-born native, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Nora Nosaka; grandsons, Hiroshi and Kenshin Cusidor; sisters, Diane Honjiyo and Elaine Wong of Hawaii; many nieces, nephews and relatives here and in Hawaii.

Family memorial services will be held at a later date.

Please contact Nora Nosaka for information at crystellenosaka@gmail.com

