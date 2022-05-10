Centenary United Methodist Church in Little Tokyo welcomed the return of their Arigato Bazaar on May 7. The bazaar featured many tried-and-true favorites including the Country Store, teriyaki chicken, a silent auction and entertainment. Above: The ladies of the bakers brigade presented some delicious cakes, handmade manju and other treats. Centenary is celebrating its 125th years of ministry with this theme:“Honor the Past, Engage the Present, Impact the Future.” (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)