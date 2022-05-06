East West Players held its annual Visionary Awards dinner and silent auction on April 23, with a host of stars and dignitaries on hand for the fundraising celebration.

Among the honorees was internationally renowned actor Michelle Yeoh, pictured with Ke Huy Quan, her co-star in the current hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Yeoh’s credits include “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the upcoming “Avatar” sequels, Disney+’s “American-Born Chinese” and Netflix’s “The Witcher: Blood Origins.” “Everything Everywhere All at Once” marks a return acting for Quan, the child star of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Goonies.”

Also receiving awards during the event at City Market Social House in L.A. artist and activist Kristina Wong (left), whose latest one-woman show is “Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord,” and EWP Board Chair Emeritus Randall Tamura (right).

Entertainment for the evening included the Martial Club stunt team (above) and musician Daniel Ho and friends (below).

Photos courtesy East West Players