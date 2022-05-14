Enjoy a free performance this weekend of “When Yuri Met Malcolm,” presented by East West Players Arts Education’s Theatre For Youth program, on Sunday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Union Center for the Arts courtyard, Judge John Aiso Street between Temple and First in Little Tokyo.

This play, written by Rosie Narasaki and directed by John Miyasaki, takes a look into the radical relationship between civil rights activists Yuri Kochiyama (1921-2014) and Malcolm X (1925-1965). Kochiyama, who was interned during World War II, befriended Malcolm after moving to Harlem and witnessed his assassination.

Cast (in alphabetical order): Miles Burton, Joseph Henderson, Claudia Iao and Alison Minami.

If you can’t make it this Sunday, “When Yuri Met Malcolm” will also be playing for free on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m.

Additional performances at the Japanese American National Museum, First Street and Central Avenue in Little Tokyo, on Sunday, May 22 and June 12, at 2 p.m.

The show is performed free for eligible schools, libraries and organizations. For more information, contact Arts Education and Professional Enrichment Programs Manager Jade Cagalawan at jcagalawan@eastwestplayers.org.