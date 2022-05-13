June 20, 1927 – January 11, 2022

Jimmie Shigemi Yamamoto, 92, passed away the morning of January 11, 2022, at his home in Torrance.

Jimmie is survived by his beloved wife, Hiroko; son, Michael; daughter, Sharon; daughter-in-law, Lailla; brother, Hiroshi; two sisters, Tazuko and Yukiko; grandchildren, Mila and Kaden.

He lived a life full of challenges seemingly with ease, and became strong, wise and happy. He was rich with knowledge, laughter and family. Jimmie always had a big smile for everyone. He loved his life, his family, his country, Las Vegas trips, the Lakers, and American cars.

During a small ceremony, on April 2, 2022, his ashes were spread just off the coast of Santa Monica.