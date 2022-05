Private grave site services for the late Hanae P. Tanaka, 98-year-old, Sacramento, Calif.-born, resident of Rancho Palos Verdes, who passed away on April 4, 2022, were held on May 11 at Green Hills Memorial Park, Rev. Kenjo Igarashi of Nichiren Sangha Association officiating.

She is survived by her niece, Joanne Tanaka; nephew, Ken Tanaka; also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441