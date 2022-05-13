SAN JOSE — This Sunday, May 15, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

New York Times best-selling author Kelly Yang (pictured) joins us to talk about her new children’s book about AAPI leaders and change-makers called “Yes We Will: Asian Americans Who Shaped This Country.”

A new kind of play is running at The Magic Theatre in San Francisco’s Fort Mason. Erin Mei-Ling Stuart (pictured) is a multi-disciplinary artist joining us to talk about “Monument, Or Four Sisters (A Sloth Play).”

Plus a tribute to the recent Asian Pacific American Heritage Awards in San Francisco.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area KNTV 11 and 6 p.m. on COZI TV (Comcast 186).