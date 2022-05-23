October 2, 1925 — May 12, 2022

Kiyoko Den Honda passed away peacefully at the age of 96. She retired in 2014 from Duty Free Shoppers, and previously was employed at Yamato in Century City, making many life-long friends. She accomplished her quest of becoming a United States citizen at age 82, proudly telling family and friends, “Yatta-yo!” (I DID IT!).

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul; and beloved son, David; she is survived by son, Fred; and granddaughter, Jennifer. Kiyoko will always be remembered for her gentle warmth and her infectious smile. Thank you for being you.