Richard Hideshi Hirayama, 89-year-old, Hawaii-born, resident of Torrance, passed away at Kaiser Permanente South Bay Medical Center on April 29. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ella Toyoko Hirayama.

Richard is survived by his loving partner of 13 years, Carol Toyota; his sister, Mildred Imamura; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



The funeral will be held at: Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 166th St., Gardena, CA 90247 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. Hawaiian attire. A face mask must be worn at all times to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Please RSVP to Denise Parker at (626) 716-0273 (text or phone call). The church requires a count of attendees.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors at: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441