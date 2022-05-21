Martial Arts History Museum founder Michael Matsuda

BURBANK — The Martial Arts History Museum in Burbank on May 19 distributed 1,000 stun devices to the Asian American community.

The event was a response to reports of increasing hate crimes and hate incidents directed at Asian Americans across the country since the pandemic began. The hatred is apparently fueled by the perception that Asians are responsible for the spread of the coronavirus.

In an announcement, the museum said, “This is going to be a wonderful event. Working with some amazing people, we are going to have a huge event to combat Asian hate. An anonymous donor has provided the Martial Arts History Museum with 1,000 finger stun guns. So, working with the Asian community, we are going to set up a give-away to Asians 18 and over at the museum and train them to use it as well.

“With the Asian community being attacked, it’s better to have something to defend themselves. Working with Eric the Trainer (Eric Fleishman) and other great people on this project.”

“As a proud Angeleno happily married to an Asian woman, I stand firmly against any acts of hate against my fellow citizens, especially the beautiful Asian community,” Eric the Trainer said in a statement. “I will not allow those types of senseless acts occur on my watch. Instead, let’s stand for peace and love in our great city.”

In a video posted on the museum’s Facebook page, museum founder Michael Matsuda emphasized that the devices are for self-defense only and are a precautionary measure. He expressed hope that the devices won’t have to be used.

“I think this is a step in the right direction in our effort to combat Asian hate,” Matsuda said in a statement. “We are not only providing a method in which the Asian community can protect themselves, but we are also trying to bring awareness to this growing escalation of Asian attacks. I wish we had more than 1,000 to give out.”

The museum laid down the following guidelines for the distribution:

“Your ID, you have info to fill out.

“These are for the Asian community only.

“You cannot get one for a friend, just yourself.

“You will have to go through a mandatory five-minute training class.

“This is a first-come, first-served basis.

“We have the right to deny anyone a stun device. These are for adults only.”

For more information on the museum, visit: https://martialartsmuseum.com