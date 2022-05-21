The Donut Man, established by Jim and Miyoko Nakano in 1972, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Monday, May 23, with a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. and merch and donut giveaways all morning. The store is located at 915 E. Route 66 in Glendora. “Join us as we celebrate our achievements over the last 50 years … We look forward to the next 50!” the owners said. The shop is well-known for its strawberry-stuffed donuts, displayed above by Jim in 2003.

In both Glendora and Los Angeles (Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway), 500 free donuts will be given away starting at 8 a.m., and all orders of $5 or more will receive a free anniversary sprinkle donut.

Photo by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo