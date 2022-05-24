Mrs. May Midori Soeda, 75, New Jersey-born Sansei and resident of Henderson, Nev., passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 22, 2022.

She is survived by her husband, Ron Soeda of Nevada; sister, Janice Ayame Nii; brother-in-law, Tadashi (Jean) Soeda of Arroyo Grande; niece, Jennifer Soeda.

Private family funeral services were held on Saturday, May 21, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating.

