Family services for Ukie Yano, 97, a San Diego-born Nisei and resident of Los Angeles, who passed away peacefully on May 3 at the Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra, was held on Monday, May 23, with Rev. David Fukuyama of Mission Valley Free Methodist Church officiating.

She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Harry Lewis) Gunther and Leslie (Elie) Maeda; daughter-in-law, Susan Yano; grandchildren, Sheri and Stephanie Yano, Aaron Gunther, Lindsey (Daniel) Maeda-Gillespie and Robert Maeda; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Alexis Yano-Ong and Madison Gillespie; brothers, Yo (Yasu) of Honolulu and Ichiro (Mitzi) and Joe Takehara, both of Chicago; and sisters, Aiko Kida of San Diego and Fumi Nakamoto of Chicago.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441