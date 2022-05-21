GARDENA — The Gardena Nisei Memorial Post 1961, Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a Memorial Day Drive-Through honoring all deceased post members who served in defense of our country on foreign soil.

The service will be held on Sunday, May 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Nisei Veterans Hall parking lot of the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St. in Gardena. Phone: (310) 324-6611.

As you enter the parking lot from 162nd Street, a post honor guard will greet and guide you to the “Memorial,” where you will be allowed to pay your respects and exit through the Gramercy Street gate.

Attendees are asked to stay safe during the drive-through by remaining in their vehicles at all times, following the instructions of the honor guards posted in the parking lot.

For more information, contact co-chairpersons Mike Miyamoto, (310) 819-8727; Low or Carolyn Dong, (310) 483-3646; or Sue Watanabe, (310) 324-5415.